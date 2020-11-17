expand
Ad Spot

November 17, 2020

Port Neches man linked to weekend stabbing death, police say

By PA News

Published 2:03 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Police identified a Port Neches homicide suspect as 47-year-old Robert Alan Holloway of Port Neches.

He is been charged with murder.

Police Chief Paul Lemoine said investigators determined the victim lived with the suspect at the Palms Apartments in Port Neches.

On Friday evening, police believe Holloway and the victim, 44-year-old Heather Delmar, had an argument and physical altercation at their apartment.

Investigators believe Holloway stabbed the victim several times with a knife and left the scene.

“While fleeing the scene on Highway 366 near Spur 136, the suspect was involved in a major vehicle accident,” Lemoine said. “The suspect suffered serious injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment.”

On Monday investigators obtained a murder warrant for Holloway’s arrest.

The warrant was executed with the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office warrant division. The suspect will be transported to the Jefferson County Detention facility.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Neches man linked to weekend stabbing death, police say

COVID-19 hospitalizations elevate in Jefferson County; official worries about “pandemic fatigue”

Health Departments: COVID-19 complication claims Mid-County resident’s life

COVID-19 impacts those feeding local homeless, in need; Thanksgiving adjustments underway

BREAKING NEWS

Port Neches man linked to weekend stabbing death, police say

Local

COVID-19 hospitalizations elevate in Jefferson County; official worries about “pandemic fatigue”

Local

Health Departments: COVID-19 complication claims Mid-County resident’s life

Local

COVID-19 impacts those feeding local homeless, in need; Thanksgiving adjustments underway

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Homecoming king Branden Chaney makes success for family No. 1 goal

Groves

Four file for Groves council seat as deadline looms this month

High School Sports

Bulldog line pushes through turbulent year

High School Sports

Port Neches native Drake Varnado signs with SEC baseball powerhouse

Port Arthur

Three Port Arthur youth football teams win championships

Local

Port Neches Police ID homicide victim; say suspect poses no danger to public

Local

Walk-On’s promises 70 TVs, expansive patio & variety of local beers on tap

Local

Preliminary autopsy details wounds in fatal Nederland Police officer-involved shooting

Beaumont

Man robbed, killed in parking lot; 1 suspect found shot in face, more arrests expected

Local

Rep. Phelan names new Chief of Staff, details Beaumont native’s many positives

Local

In economic crisis, Texas Democrats push to legalize marijuana. Key Republicans likely stand in the way.

Local

See how promising vaccine news impacts Texas, U.S. gas prices & Thanksgiving forecast

Local

Port Neches Police investigate stabbing death of woman

Local

Threat leads to Bob Hope campus closure, additional armed security

Local

La Vaquita’s massive footprint expansion launches next week

Local

Partners in Primary Care settles into community; devoting more interaction to patients

Local

COVID changes face of education in Port Arthur; heightens need for parent support

Local

PHOTO — Nederland completes hurricane debris removal

Local

PHOTOS — Nederland Chamber comes together over coffee

Local

PHOTO — YMCA Veterans Wall honors local heroes