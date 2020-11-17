Port Neches man linked to weekend stabbing death, police say

Police identified a Port Neches homicide suspect as 47-year-old Robert Alan Holloway of Port Neches.

He is been charged with murder.

Police Chief Paul Lemoine said investigators determined the victim lived with the suspect at the Palms Apartments in Port Neches.

On Friday evening, police believe Holloway and the victim, 44-year-old Heather Delmar, had an argument and physical altercation at their apartment.

Investigators believe Holloway stabbed the victim several times with a knife and left the scene.

“While fleeing the scene on Highway 366 near Spur 136, the suspect was involved in a major vehicle accident,” Lemoine said. “The suspect suffered serious injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment.”

On Monday investigators obtained a murder warrant for Holloway’s arrest.

The warrant was executed with the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office warrant division. The suspect will be transported to the Jefferson County Detention facility.