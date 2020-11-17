expand
Ad Spot

November 17, 2020

Reginald “Reggie” Kennerson

Reginald “Reggie” Kennerson

By PA News

Published 8:49 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Reginald “Reggie” Kennerson, of Lafayette, LA died on Tuesday, November 10th 2020 at Memorial Herman SW Hospital.

He is a native of Lafayette LA, spent most of his life in Port Arthur TX, where he was employed as a cook for an offshore rigging company.

Visitation is scheduled from 6pm until 8pm Friday, November the 20th at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel.

Private funeral services are scheduled at 11 am Saturday, November 21st at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Vaughn officiating the services.

Reggie is survived by; his son, Reginald Joseph Kennerson Jr. (New Orleans, LA), his sisters Lakisha Prevost (Beaumont, TX), Shar’dennay Babineaux (Lafayette, LA), Ona Semien (Port Arthur, TX), and Dorcenia Simon (Lake Charles, LA), his fiancée Patricia Wells (Texas City, TX), 1 bonus daughter Amesty Wells (Texas City, TX), 3 bonus granddaughters Bailey, and Ameri Wells (Texas City, TX), Aubrey Coleman (Port Arthur, TX), his “love mom” Brigette Babineaux (Lafayette, LA) and his “love dad” Eugene Kennerson (Port Arthur, TX).

He is proceeded in death by his parents Laura Bell Kennerson, and Alfred Johnny Babineaux, “love mom” Helen Kennerson, and 2 brothers, Johnny DeShane Babineaux and DeShawn Babineaux.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Viola Bourque

Steve Murray

Reginald “Reggie” Kennerson

Marion Louise Francis Booker

  • Latest Obits

  • Recent Posts

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Check this Out

  • Business

  • Education

College/Pro Sports

Buddy Davis, Olympic & NBA champ from Nederland, dies at 89

BREAKING NEWS

Mid-County doctor convicted of health care fraud violations

Local

Bob Hope School threat that closed campuses heading to DA’s Office

Local

Police: Boyfriend arrested in killing of Port Neches woman

Local

COVID-19 hospitalizations elevate in Jefferson County; official worries about “pandemic fatigue”

Local

Health Departments: COVID-19 complication claims Mid-County resident’s life

Local

COVID-19 impacts those feeding local homeless, in need; Thanksgiving adjustments underway

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Homecoming king Branden Chaney makes success for family No. 1 goal

Groves

Four file for Groves council seat as deadline looms this month

High School Sports

Bulldog line pushes through turbulent year

High School Sports

Port Neches native Drake Varnado signs with SEC baseball powerhouse

Port Arthur

Three Port Arthur youth football teams win championships

Local

UPDATED: Port Neches man linked to weekend stabbing death, police say

Local

Port Neches Police ID homicide victim; say suspect poses no danger to public

Local

Walk-On’s promises 70 TVs, expansive patio & variety of local beers on tap

Local

Preliminary autopsy details wounds in fatal Nederland Police officer-involved shooting

Beaumont

Man robbed, killed in parking lot; 1 suspect found shot in face, more arrests expected

Local

Rep. Phelan names new Chief of Staff, details Beaumont native’s many positives

Local

In economic crisis, Texas Democrats push to legalize marijuana. Key Republicans likely stand in the way.

Local

See how promising vaccine news impacts Texas, U.S. gas prices & Thanksgiving forecast

Local

Port Neches Police investigate stabbing death of woman

Local

Threat leads to Bob Hope campus closure, additional armed security

Local

La Vaquita’s massive footprint expansion launches next week

Local

Partners in Primary Care settles into community; devoting more interaction to patients