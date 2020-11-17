Reginald “Reggie” Kennerson, of Lafayette, LA died on Tuesday, November 10th 2020 at Memorial Herman SW Hospital.

He is a native of Lafayette LA, spent most of his life in Port Arthur TX, where he was employed as a cook for an offshore rigging company.

Visitation is scheduled from 6pm until 8pm Friday, November the 20th at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel.

Private funeral services are scheduled at 11 am Saturday, November 21st at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Vaughn officiating the services.

Reggie is survived by; his son, Reginald Joseph Kennerson Jr. (New Orleans, LA), his sisters Lakisha Prevost (Beaumont, TX), Shar’dennay Babineaux (Lafayette, LA), Ona Semien (Port Arthur, TX), and Dorcenia Simon (Lake Charles, LA), his fiancée Patricia Wells (Texas City, TX), 1 bonus daughter Amesty Wells (Texas City, TX), 3 bonus granddaughters Bailey, and Ameri Wells (Texas City, TX), Aubrey Coleman (Port Arthur, TX), his “love mom” Brigette Babineaux (Lafayette, LA) and his “love dad” Eugene Kennerson (Port Arthur, TX).

He is proceeded in death by his parents Laura Bell Kennerson, and Alfred Johnny Babineaux, “love mom” Helen Kennerson, and 2 brothers, Johnny DeShane Babineaux and DeShawn Babineaux.