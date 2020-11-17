Three Port Arthur youth football teams win championships

Three Port Arthur Titans teams took home Southeast Texas Youth Football League championships following league titles this past weekend at Port Neches-Groves High School.

The Titans Flag Black 6-under team won their championship game 25-6 over PNG.

The 10-under Junior Titans Black team beat the Nederland White team 20-13 in their final, and the Senior Titans Black team defeated PNG 19-6 for their championship.

Both the Junior and Senior Titans teams are known as the “Boom Squad.”