expand
Ad Spot

November 17, 2020

Viola Bourque

Viola Bourque

By PA News

Published 8:58 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Viola Bourque, 81, of Port Acres passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Bonne Vie Nursing Home in Port Arthur surrounded by her loving family.

Viola was born January 1, 1939, in Church Point, Louisiana to Rose Jagneaux Elkins and Nolton Elkins.

Viola was born and raised in Louisiana and moved to Texas after marriage.

She was married to the love of her life, Murphy, for 55 years.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother that loved spending time with her family.

She will be greatly missed by all, but we find peace in knowing that she is reunited with her loved ones.

Viola was a member of St. Therese Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Acres.

Viola is survived by her son, Michael Bourque and wife Cathy of Port Arthur, daughter, Linda Richard and husband Larry of Port Arthur, daughter Cindi Tomplait and husband John of Port Arthur, grandchildren, Danielle Sawyer and husband Mitch of Moss Bluff, Louisiana, Chris Richard and husband Justin of Houston, Erin Peltier and husband Rhett of Bridge City and April Tatum and husband Garrett of Lumberton and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Murphy Bourque; brother, William Elkins and grandson, Justin Richard.

A visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur with a Rosary to be recited at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 19th at the St. Theresa of the Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Acres.

Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Chris Richard, Justin Frazier, Vince Tomplait, Carl Richard, Oscar Proenza and Jimmy Tomplait.

Due to COVID-19 the funeral home and Little Flower Catholic Church ask that everyone wear masks and practice Social Distancing during the
visitation, Mass and graveside service.

The family would like to give special thanks to Amanda with Heart of Texas Hospice.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Viola Bourque

Steve Murray

Reginald “Reggie” Kennerson

Marion Louise Francis Booker

  • Latest Obits

  • Recent Posts

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Check this Out

  • Business

  • Education

College/Pro Sports

Buddy Davis, Olympic & NBA champ from Nederland, dies at 89

BREAKING NEWS

Mid-County doctor convicted of health care fraud violations

Local

Bob Hope School threat that closed campuses heading to DA’s Office

Local

Police: Boyfriend arrested in killing of Port Neches woman

Local

COVID-19 hospitalizations elevate in Jefferson County; official worries about “pandemic fatigue”

Local

Health Departments: COVID-19 complication claims Mid-County resident’s life

Local

COVID-19 impacts those feeding local homeless, in need; Thanksgiving adjustments underway

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Homecoming king Branden Chaney makes success for family No. 1 goal

Groves

Four file for Groves council seat as deadline looms this month

High School Sports

Bulldog line pushes through turbulent year

High School Sports

Port Neches native Drake Varnado signs with SEC baseball powerhouse

Port Arthur

Three Port Arthur youth football teams win championships

Local

UPDATED: Port Neches man linked to weekend stabbing death, police say

Local

Port Neches Police ID homicide victim; say suspect poses no danger to public

Local

Walk-On’s promises 70 TVs, expansive patio & variety of local beers on tap

Local

Preliminary autopsy details wounds in fatal Nederland Police officer-involved shooting

Beaumont

Man robbed, killed in parking lot; 1 suspect found shot in face, more arrests expected

Local

Rep. Phelan names new Chief of Staff, details Beaumont native’s many positives

Local

In economic crisis, Texas Democrats push to legalize marijuana. Key Republicans likely stand in the way.

Local

See how promising vaccine news impacts Texas, U.S. gas prices & Thanksgiving forecast

Local

Port Neches Police investigate stabbing death of woman

Local

Threat leads to Bob Hope campus closure, additional armed security

Local

La Vaquita’s massive footprint expansion launches next week

Local

Partners in Primary Care settles into community; devoting more interaction to patients