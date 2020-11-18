Blake Bost named Built Ford Tough Texas Football Player of the Week

Ford Motor Company and Texas Ford Dealers announced Wednesday the winners of the 2020 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week trophy for week 12.

Among the winners is Port Neches-Groves High School quarterback Blake Bost.

Each week of the regular high school football season will see a new winner in the sport’s classifications.

All weekly winners will ultimately be eligible to become Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Year.

Week 12 Winners:

Class 6A: Braedyn Locke, Junior, Quarterback, Rockwall High School

Class 5A: Blake Bost, Senior, Quarterback, Port Neches-Groves High School

Private Schools: Jordan Battles, Senior, Quarterback, Holy Cross of San Antonio High School