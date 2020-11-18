expand
November 18, 2020

Blake Bost of PNG winds up for a pass as Dejaunte “Dede” Conner blocks for him. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 10-30-20

Blake Bost named Built Ford Tough Texas Football Player of the Week

By PA News

Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Ford Motor Company and Texas Ford Dealers announced Wednesday the winners of the 2020 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week trophy for week 12.

2020 PNG quarterback Blake Bost holds up the trophy Friday night in Nederland.

Among the winners is Port Neches-Groves High School quarterback Blake Bost.

Each week of the regular high school football season will see a new winner in the sport’s classifications.

All weekly winners will ultimately be eligible to become Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Year.

Week 12 Winners:

Class 6A: Braedyn Locke, Junior, Quarterback, Rockwall High School

Class 5A: Blake Bost, Senior, Quarterback, Port Neches-Groves High School

Private Schools: Jordan Battles, Senior, Quarterback, Holy Cross of San Antonio High School

