CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Get to know your veggies

A checker a line over summoned a manager because she couldn’t tell if the long, green vegetables were cucumbers or zucchini.

Stick around, I’m thinking, because I could have the same issue. My checker asked if my bundle was cucumber or zucchini and I told her it was the latter. She said she doesn’t eat any vegetable but corn.

Heavy sigh inserted here, but I didn’t eat so many at her age, either. Now I seek them and Veggies Made Great makes it easy.

Plant Powered Protein is what these muffin-shaped bites are labeled. Very handy for the breakfast-on-the-go crowd, I’ve decided I like to break them up, brown them and fold it all into an egg. Then comes a sprinkle of cayenne. The new additions to this line are Sausage Egg & Cheese Frittata and Sausage & Pepper Frittata, and they sure do taste like they have meat in them. They’re made with Beyond Meat Plant Protein, cage-free eggs and real cheddar.

Queen of Kebobs

A week ago I’d never have imagined I’d have made skewered kebabs three times. And dealing with whole chickens is not my thing. But I had to go and get another bird.

Onions, zucchini and mushrooms are not safe around me. They are getting “pinned” and set in the radiating O-Yaki Skewer System and Sish Kebab base.

You don’t have to keep turning these babies, and they go from grill or oven to table to impress yourself or any guests lucky enough to dine with you.

Americans have spent the summer grilling outside as they distance. The stand keeps kebobs tilted up from the circular grid. You can add a chicken to the middle or just stick with whatever you have skewered. Flavor as you desire and get them on the heat. A little bag keeps the skewers and base neatly together until you grill again. Stocking stuffer? You decide at www.oyakiproducts.com

Pumpkin Spice Update: It’s in cheese now

I must be 12 because Cello’s new Pumpkin Spice Rubbed Fontal has a funny ring to the name, but I’m smiling — not laughing — over this fall treat.

Imagine cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, and a touch of honey hand-rubbed onto a creamy fontal wheel. Imagine the orange-toned accoutrement to highlight its 60-day aging process.

The flavors of fall signal me to relax and entertain. This season, I may be entertaining only myself, so I’ll flavor it well with a wedge of this creamy, gluten-free indulgence.

Cello does cheese Old World style and know pumpkin spice is not a “trend.” It’s here to stay. www.cellocheese.com

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie eating her veggies now in anticipation of holiday treats. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com