November 18, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Nov. 18, 2020

By PA News

Published 4:42 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Crystal Lynn Sanches-Tompkins, 39, of Lumberton passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at M. D. Anderson in Houston, Clayton
Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Jewell LeBleu Davis, 75, of Groves passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Clayton Thompson Funeral
Home in Groves.

Walter “Buddy” Davis, 89, of Groves, Texas died Monday, November 16, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Timothy “Tim” McCroskey, 59, of Port Arthur, Texas died October 13, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

