DEATH NOTICES: Nov. 18, 2020

Crystal Lynn Sanches-Tompkins, 39, of Lumberton passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at M. D. Anderson in Houston, Clayton

Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Jewell LeBleu Davis, 75, of Groves passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Clayton Thompson Funeral

Home in Groves.

Walter “Buddy” Davis, 89, of Groves, Texas died Monday, November 16, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Timothy “Tim” McCroskey, 59, of Port Arthur, Texas died October 13, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.