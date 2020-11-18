expand
November 18, 2020

Nederland arrests, blotter for Nov. 9-15

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15:

 

  • Christian Moore, 24, Nederland warrants
  • Randal Moore, 28, Nederland warrants
  • Jeremy Picazo, 40, warrant other agency
  • Michael Garner, 34, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Meyoishi Hill, 29, warrant other agency
  • Charlie Bryant, 37, warrant other agency
  • Armando Morales Espinosa, 31, warrant other agency
  • Justin Mattingly, 41, driving while intoxicated

 

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15:

 

Nov. 9

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2400 block of Boston.
  • An officer recovered stolen property in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 300 block of Hardy.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of FM 365.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Assault was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 7600 block of Erie Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Lawrence.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Avenue M.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

 

Nov. 10

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Atlanta.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 2200 block of Sixth Street, Port Neches.

 

Nov. 11

  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 3300 block of Park Drive.
  • Terroristic threat and criminal trespass was reported in the 1400 block of Marshall.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.

 

Nov. 12

  • Theft was reported the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

An officer found property and found a person to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Eighth Street.

 

Nov. 13

  • Telephone harassment was reported in the 200 block of Fifth Street.

 

Nov. 14

  • Theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Found property was reported in the 900 block of North 30th Street.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.

 

Nov. 15

  • An officer assisted another agency in the 4100 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69.
  • Obstruction or retaliation was reported in the 1100 block of North 22nd Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of North 27th Street.

 

