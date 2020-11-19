Area 19-year-old killed in single-vehicle Beaumont crash

BEAUMONT — At 3:10 a.m. Thursday, Beaumont Police respond to single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of IH-10.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black Lincoln SUV was traveling Southbound in the 2200 block of IH-10 when it left the roadway and entered the center median, striking the guardrail system.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene. The victim has been identified as Jenna Nicole Stewart, a 19-year-old Orange resident.

The investigation is on-going.