November 19, 2020

The view of Austin Avenue included clear blue skies Tuesday, a day after city of Port Arthur employees reopened the street for driving through. Drivers from Gulfway Drive can take Austin to go toward city hall and the Port Arthur Police Department. The street had been closed for months due to Motiva Enterprises’ revitalization of historic buildings downtown. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

Austin Avenue reopens after lengthy closure

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:03 am Thursday, November 19, 2020

