November 19, 2020

David Dewitt Mingle

By PA News

Published 6:08 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

David Dewitt Mingle, 68, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones after a lengthy illness.

David was born on May 1, 1952 in Port Arthur, Texas and was the son of Raymond D. Mingle and JoAnn Finchum Mingle.

He was a 1970 graduate of Port Neches-Groves High School and worked in the automotive industry his entire career.

David moved to Orange in 1991 where he resided until his death.

David had a huge personality, an even larger heart, loved history, music, and his Dallas Cowboys.

His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family.

He and his wife, Judy Barclay Mingle, loved taking long road trips and the spontaneity of stopping along the way.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife and best friend of thirty years, Judy; brother, Terry Mingle and wife Kathy; sister, Lori Mingle Adams and husband Max; daughters, Lindsay Mingle Tamez and husband Neil, Allison Mingle Gebauer and husband Kit, Jennifer Brint Reeves and fiancé Chad Reeves, Lindsay Brint Kalena and husband Josh; grandchildren, Madison Fuller Alaniz and husband Ruben, Justin Case Fuller and girlfriend Manessah Cox, Davin Kalena, Keaton Rives, Presley Rives, Cohen Kalena, Henley Kalena, Noah Tamez, Carson Gebauer, Leah Tamez, and Lawson Gebauer; great-grandchildren, Jaydon Perritt, Bentley Fuller, Arya Perritt, and Kyler Alaniz; his nieces, aunt and uncle, and numerous other beloved cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles.

As per David’s wishes, cremation will be under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Due to ongoing safety concerns surrounding Covid-19, a private family memorial service will be held.

