expand
Ad Spot

November 19, 2020

Ethel Marie Pete Patrick

By PA News

Published 6:20 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

Mrs. Ethel Marie Pete Patrick, 74 passed on November 11, 2020.

She was a native of Galveston Island, Texas.

Ethel was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys (Reado) Foreman, daughter, Lajuana Prior, sister, Elzina (Pete) Louis and brother, Charles Pete.

She is survived by her daughters, Vicky Taylor, Gladys Prior, Ethel Eulian, Della Prior,  22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Her sisters Orelia (Pete) Dennis, Katie (Pete) Lacey, Grady (Pete) Scott, Wanda (Pete) Thomas, Easter (Pete) Credit, Pastor Maybelline (Pete) Washington and brother, Leon Pete.

Services will be Saturday, November 21st, 2020, 12 noon at Christ Temple New Life Ministries. Apostle Ronald Washington Sr, officiating.

Under the direction of Moody-Harris Funeral Home.

Interment Calvary Cemetery.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Ethel Marie Pete Patrick

Lee Ann Batiste

Juanita Moore

John “Jack” Martin Elton Sr.

Beaumont

Area 19-year-old killed in single-vehicle Beaumont crash

Local

Person of interest ID’d by PAPD following Prince Hall shooting

Local

Meeting in-person in Port Arthur following an app introduction? Be Careful. It may be an armed robbery.

Local

COVID spike again slows Nederland’s recreation center & library reopening

Local

South County Breakfast Lions donate to Victory Garden in 1 of last acts before dissolving

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 11-17

Local

BRIEF — Get drive-thru flu shots Friday

Local

BRIEF — MCT Credit Union locations hosting food drive

High School Sports

Bulldogs keep district control in their paws; eye Barbers Hill after tough 2019 defeat

Groves

PNG’s “relentless” defensive specialist Christian Sullivan makes plays all over the field

Groves

Blake Bost, coach proud of “team award” that is Player of Week honor

Local

Austin Avenue reopens after lengthy closure

Groves

Local Dairy Queen restaurants featuring savory chicken & dumplings

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur man shot multiple times in back, rushed to trauma center

Local

Public Service Announcement: Celebrate Thanksgiving safely during COVID-19

Groves

Groves, PN residents’ COVID deaths announced; SETX hospitals release warning direct to community

Local

PHOTOS — La Vaquita opens larger location in Port Arthur

High School Sports

Blake Bost named Built Ford Tough Texas Football Player of the Week

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur mayor urges vigilance in fighting COVID-19

Local

Judge Branick: Not considering stricter COVID-19 protocol “right now” despite rising numbers

Local

Kenneth Marks sworn into District 4 seat; evolving city council takes shape in Port Arthur

Local

Preliminary scope of new Nederland High approved; school board members share frustrations

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Nov. 9-15

High School Sports

Titans linebacker Jayden Fisher continually shows knack for making big plays