Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 11-17

Groves Police made the following arrests and responses from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17:

Nov. 11

Cedric Irvin, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Peter Tran, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 12 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of Washington.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Nov. 12

Derrick Faulk, 41, was arrested for assault offensive touch in the 2200 block of Post Oak.

Criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of Monroe.

Harassment was reported in the 3800 block of Kinard.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6500 block of Verde.

A theft was reported in the 5400 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Harassment was reported in the 4700 block of Harrison.

Two vehicles were burglarized and a firearm stolen in the 5900 block of Carolina.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Lacey.

Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 5500 block of Park.

Aggravated assault was reported in the 6200 block of Mire.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Nov. 13

Jessica Theobald, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of Jefferson.

Brandon Walton, 24, was arrested for violation of a protective order.

Burglary of a vehicle/ credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 3100 block of Main.

Nov. 14

Schawanda Thoma, 51, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5700 block of West Jefferson.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2600 block of Rose.

Assault threat of offensive touch was reported in the 4700 block of Martha Lane.

An assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 6500 block of Terrell.

An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Beaumont Avenue.

An assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 4800 block of Grant.

An assault was reported in the 6200 block of 39th St.

Nov. 15

Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 5600 block of Twin City Highway.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6700 block of 25 th Street.

Street. An assault was reported in the 2000 block of Perry.

Nov. 16

Amber Lafleur, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5000 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Two vehicles were burglarized in the 3100 block of Eugenia.

An information report was filed in the 3400 block of Bryan.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Crescent.

Invasive visual recording was reported in the 6500 block of Coolidge.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Nov. 17