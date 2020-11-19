expand
November 19, 2020

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 11-17

By PA News

Published 12:17 am Thursday, November 19, 2020

Groves Police made the following arrests and responses from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17:

Nov. 11

  • Cedric Irvin, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Peter Tran, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 12th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of Washington.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Nov. 12

  • Derrick Faulk, 41, was arrested for assault offensive touch in the 2200 block of Post Oak.
  • Criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of Monroe.
  • Harassment was reported in the 3800 block of Kinard.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6500 block of Verde.
  • A theft was reported in the 5400 block of Mockingbird Lane.
  • Harassment was reported in the 4700 block of Harrison.
  • Two vehicles were burglarized and a firearm stolen in the 5900 block of Carolina.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Lacey.
  • Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 5500 block of Park.
  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 6200 block of Mire.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Nov. 13

  • Jessica Theobald, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of Jefferson.
  • Brandon Walton, 24, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
  • Burglary of a vehicle/ credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 3100 block of Main.

Nov. 14

  • Schawanda Thoma, 51, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5700 block of West Jefferson.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2600 block of Rose.
  • Assault threat of offensive touch was reported in the 4700 block of Martha Lane.
  • An assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 6500 block of Terrell.
  • An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Beaumont Avenue.
  • An assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 4800 block of Grant.
  • An assault was reported in the 6200 block of 39th St.

Nov. 15

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 5600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 2000 block of Perry.

Nov. 16

  • Amber Lafleur, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
  • Two vehicles were burglarized in the 3100 block of Eugenia.
  • An information report was filed in the 3400 block of Bryan.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Crescent.
  • Invasive visual recording was reported in the 6500 block of Coolidge.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Nov. 17

  • Thad Lloyd, 58, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 5500 block of Fadhli.
  • Kobey Gore, 19, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of 32nd Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Wilson Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 6400 block of Dave.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2000 block of Perry.

