expand
Ad Spot

November 19, 2020

John “Jack” Martin Elton Sr.

John “Jack” Martin Elton Sr.

By PA News

Published 6:12 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

John “Jack” Martin Elton Sr., 81, of Port Neches, Texas passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Jack was born April 5, 1939 in Peoria, Illinois to Bertha Martin Elton.

He was a resident of Port Neches for 43 years and a member of First Baptist Church Port Neches.

Jack retired from American Petro Fina where he was an Operator and Safety Coordinator.

He was a proud OCAW Union Member and a US Marine Reserve and Army 82nd Airborne Veteran.

He was a Captain at the Port Arthur Fire Dept.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Oak Bluff Memorial Park with James Wills and Gene Browning officiating under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home Port Neches.

Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Lee Kern.

Pappy Jack is survived by his wife of 64 years, Linda Elton of Port Neches, Texas; daughters, Marilyn Elton, Vickie Vilce, and Debbie Graham and husband Jim all of Port Neches, Texas; sons, John Martin Elton, Jr. and wife Lissa of League City, Texas, and Rusty Elton and wife Kathy of Frankston, Texas; grandchildren, Gabe Elton and wife Rachel, LaRae Reeves and husband Michael, Ryan Vilce, Erica Vaughan, Colton Vaughan, Chrissy Mercer and husband Justin, Robby Graham, Wesley Graham, Alyssa Elton, Coy Elton, Zoe Elton, and Emma Elton; great-grandchildren, Madison Petry, Macy Reeves, Kaiden Reeves, Aniston Reeves, Junior Davis, Camryn Mercer, Caylee Mercer, Caden Mercer, Audrey Graham, Waylon Graham, and Cristiona Summers.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Ethel Marie Pete Patrick

Lee Ann Batiste

Juanita Moore

John “Jack” Martin Elton Sr.

Beaumont

Area 19-year-old killed in single-vehicle Beaumont crash

Local

Person of interest ID’d by PAPD following Prince Hall shooting

Local

Meeting in-person in Port Arthur following an app introduction? Be Careful. It may be an armed robbery.

Local

COVID spike again slows Nederland’s recreation center & library reopening

Local

South County Breakfast Lions donate to Victory Garden in 1 of last acts before dissolving

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 11-17

Local

BRIEF — Get drive-thru flu shots Friday

Local

BRIEF — MCT Credit Union locations hosting food drive

High School Sports

Bulldogs keep district control in their paws; eye Barbers Hill after tough 2019 defeat

Groves

PNG’s “relentless” defensive specialist Christian Sullivan makes plays all over the field

Groves

Blake Bost, coach proud of “team award” that is Player of Week honor

Local

Austin Avenue reopens after lengthy closure

Groves

Local Dairy Queen restaurants featuring savory chicken & dumplings

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur man shot multiple times in back, rushed to trauma center

Local

Public Service Announcement: Celebrate Thanksgiving safely during COVID-19

Groves

Groves, PN residents’ COVID deaths announced; SETX hospitals release warning direct to community

Local

PHOTOS — La Vaquita opens larger location in Port Arthur

High School Sports

Blake Bost named Built Ford Tough Texas Football Player of the Week

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur mayor urges vigilance in fighting COVID-19

Local

Judge Branick: Not considering stricter COVID-19 protocol “right now” despite rising numbers

Local

Kenneth Marks sworn into District 4 seat; evolving city council takes shape in Port Arthur

Local

Preliminary scope of new Nederland High approved; school board members share frustrations

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Nov. 9-15

High School Sports

Titans linebacker Jayden Fisher continually shows knack for making big plays