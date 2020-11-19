Juanita Moore was born on September 14,1961 to the parentage of the late Lillian Moore- Johnson and Warren James in Morgan City, Louisiana.

She then moved to Port Arthur, Texas with her Uncle Daniel and Aunt Gwen (Glen) where she was raised.

She was a graduate from Thomas Jefferson in 1978.

She would later giver her life to Christ and become a member of Chosen Generation Evangelistic Ministries, where she later was honored the Mother of the Church where she served faithfully.

She was predeceased by: her parents, Lillian Moore-Johnson and Warren James; and her sisters, Melvina Moore and Patricia Knight.

She is survived by: Her longtime companion James White, her daughters Aqu Thomas (Elius), Olivia Rosemore, and sons Darnell Moore, Nyron Rosemore, Allen Rosemore, Jamal Deal and her siblings: Jessie Birdlow (Louis), Troy Johnson, Mark Johnson (Rita), Wilbert Johnson, Derrick Moore, Daniel Moore and Vernie Sutton (Whitney).

She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, Cathedral of Praise Miracle Center, Beaumont, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.