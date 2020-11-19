expand
Ad Spot

November 19, 2020

Juanita Moore

Juanita Moore

By PA News

Published 6:16 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

Juanita Moore was born on September 14,1961 to the parentage of the late Lillian Moore- Johnson and Warren James in Morgan City, Louisiana.

She then moved to Port Arthur, Texas with her Uncle Daniel and Aunt Gwen (Glen) where she was raised.

She was a graduate from Thomas Jefferson in 1978.

She would later giver her life to Christ and become a member of Chosen Generation Evangelistic Ministries, where she later was honored the Mother of the Church where she served faithfully.

She was predeceased by: her parents, Lillian Moore-Johnson and Warren James; and her sisters, Melvina Moore and Patricia Knight.

She is survived by: Her longtime companion James White, her daughters Aqu Thomas (Elius), Olivia Rosemore, and sons Darnell Moore, Nyron Rosemore, Allen Rosemore, Jamal Deal and her siblings: Jessie Birdlow (Louis), Troy Johnson, Mark Johnson (Rita), Wilbert Johnson, Derrick Moore, Daniel Moore and Vernie Sutton (Whitney).

She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, Cathedral of Praise Miracle Center, Beaumont, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Ethel Marie Pete Patrick

Lee Ann Batiste

Juanita Moore

John “Jack” Martin Elton Sr.

Beaumont

Area 19-year-old killed in single-vehicle Beaumont crash

Local

Person of interest ID’d by PAPD following Prince Hall shooting

Local

Meeting in-person in Port Arthur following an app introduction? Be Careful. It may be an armed robbery.

Local

COVID spike again slows Nederland’s recreation center & library reopening

Local

South County Breakfast Lions donate to Victory Garden in 1 of last acts before dissolving

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 11-17

Local

BRIEF — Get drive-thru flu shots Friday

Local

BRIEF — MCT Credit Union locations hosting food drive

High School Sports

Bulldogs keep district control in their paws; eye Barbers Hill after tough 2019 defeat

Groves

PNG’s “relentless” defensive specialist Christian Sullivan makes plays all over the field

Groves

Blake Bost, coach proud of “team award” that is Player of Week honor

Local

Austin Avenue reopens after lengthy closure

Groves

Local Dairy Queen restaurants featuring savory chicken & dumplings

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur man shot multiple times in back, rushed to trauma center

Local

Public Service Announcement: Celebrate Thanksgiving safely during COVID-19

Groves

Groves, PN residents’ COVID deaths announced; SETX hospitals release warning direct to community

Local

PHOTOS — La Vaquita opens larger location in Port Arthur

High School Sports

Blake Bost named Built Ford Tough Texas Football Player of the Week

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur mayor urges vigilance in fighting COVID-19

Local

Judge Branick: Not considering stricter COVID-19 protocol “right now” despite rising numbers

Local

Kenneth Marks sworn into District 4 seat; evolving city council takes shape in Port Arthur

Local

Preliminary scope of new Nederland High approved; school board members share frustrations

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: Nov. 9-15

High School Sports

Titans linebacker Jayden Fisher continually shows knack for making big plays