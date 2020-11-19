Nederland volleyball advances after GCM forfeits due to coronavirus

The Nederland volleyball team’s Thursday 5A bi-district playoff match against Goose Creek Memorial has been canceled after the school was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nederland head coach Allie Crommett said.

The teams were scheduled to play at 6 p.m., but the closure means the Patriots forfeited the match and the Bulldogs advance to the second round, which should be played early next week, Crommett said.

“As a head coach, I have never been to the second round,” she said. “I didn’t want it to be this way, though. I wanted to coach and I know the girls wanted to play. We are happy to be in the second round, but I wish it wasn’t this way.”

Nederland last advanced to the area round in 2015 under Kristin Lemoine, defeating Porter before losing to Santa Fe.

Crommett said she would have more information about the second round matchup later Thursday. Nederland awaits the winner of Fulshear and Houston Waltrip.

Port Neches-Groves is scheduled to play Friendswood at 6 p.m. today (Nov. 19) at Baytown Sterling High School.