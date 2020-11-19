Person of interest ID’d by PAPD following Prince Hall shooting

Police in Port Arthur have identified a person of interest in a shooting that left a man with several gunshot wounds to his back on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at 9:59 p.m. at Prince Hall Apartments, 914 W. 14th St.

The gunshot victim, who is a 40-year-old Port Arthur man, was undergoing surgery Thursday morning, PAPD Det. Mike Hebert said.

Police responded Wednesday night after receiving a shots-fired report and found a man lying between two buildings on the west side of the complex near Dewalt Avenue.

It is not known if the victim is a resident of the apartments.

The man was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth Trauma Center in Beaumont for his injuries.

Hebert said investigators have not identified a motive for the shooting.

It is also unknown if an arrest will be made soon because detectives need to speak with the victim.

PAPD’s Major Crime Team is investigating the shooting.