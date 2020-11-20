expand
November 20, 2020

Gary Ray Rabe

By PA News

Published 4:40 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

Gary Ray Rabe, beloved husband, brother, and friend, went to be with the Lord on November 16, 2020 with his wife by his side.

Gary Rabe born on January 9, 1949 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Andrew Rudolph Rabe and Carolyn Joy Rabe.

He grew up in a loving home.

Gary attended Trinity Lutheran School before graduating from Thomas Jefferson High in 1967.

After, he earned his degree at Lamar University.

Gary was a jack of all trades, roofing, painting, plumbing, electrical and power washing.

Gary took great pride in his work and had an entrepreneurial spirit leading him to starting his own painting business.

Gary enjoyed watching his “Thanksgiving Cactus” bloom each year and was thankful he got to see it bloom one more time just before his passing.

Gary found his true love, Rosmaria, and got the opportunity to spend 13 years of marriage together.

Gary could always put a smile on anyone’s face.

He served as a Deacon at Oak Hills Community Evangelical Free Church.

Gary volunteered for the Salvation Army and rang the bell every Christmas.

He was a member of the Citizen’s Police Academy, Fire Department Auxiliary. Gary loved animals, especially his ShihTzus.

He loved fishing, catching snakes and bird watching.

He will be deeply and lovingly missed by his wife, Rosmaria Rabe; children, Kristen Gans (Derek), Clint Rabe, and Carrie Bell (Jeremy); step-son, Doug Marcello; sisters, Darlene Morrison and Anita Rabelo (Victor); brother, Keith Rabe (Georgette); grandchildren, Isaac, Leah, Zoe, Elyse, and Elaina Gans, Britney Bolton, and Patrick Owen; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special cousin who was more like a second Mother, Faye Crowley (Dan).

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Azleland Cemetery & Memorial Park 850 N. Cardinal Rd Azle, TX at 1:00 PM followed by a Graveside Service at 2:00 PM.

