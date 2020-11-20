Groves man dies in Louisiana crash after vehicle flips

DERIDDER, Louisiana — A 27-year-old Groves man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Louisiana on Thursday.

Authorities suspect speed and lack of seat belt usage as factors in the fatality.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to the crash at approximately 8:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 171 and LA Highway 394 in Beauregard Parish that claimed the life of Larry Don Wiggins, according to a press release from the LSP.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Wiggins, was traveling west on LA 394 at a high rate of speed.

As the vehicle approached the intersection, he failed to stop at the stop sign. He entered the intersection, crossed both north and southbound lanes of travel, struck a ditch and overturned.

Wiggins, who was not wearing a safety belt, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Excessive speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash, police said.

A toxicology sample was taken from the driver and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.