November 20, 2020

Rey A. Moreno-Comcepcion

Port Arthur man arrested after church defrauded, identity thefts & skimming devices discovered

By PA News

Published 3:38 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

A local man arrested this week in Louisiana has been linked by authorities to a burgeoning credit card scheme that includes a defrauded church, stolen gift cards and gas pump skimming devices.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Rey A. Moreno-Comcepcion, 30, of Port Arthur on Wednesday for with 28 counts of identity theft; and a traffic violation.

He posted a $28,250 bond and was released today (Nov. 20).

The case began for Louisiana detectives Aug. 5 when Calcasieu Parish detectives were told a church in Iowa, Louisiana, was incurring unauthorized charges on its account from several different convenience stores in Calcasieu Parish.

While obtaining video surveillance from the stores where the fraudulent charges occurred, detectives learned of another victim whose account information had been stolen and was being used by the same suspects.

When detectives reviewed the footage they observed two people driving in separate trucks using a card at the gas pumps and fueling a large tank located in the back of one of the trucks.

Deputies observed one of the trucks driving Wednesday on Highway 90 in Sulphur.

A traffic stop was conducted and deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Comcepcion.

While speaking with Comcepcion, deputies said they learned he was in possession of 28 gift cards with zip codes written on the back. It was later learned the gift cards were recoded and contained numerous individuals’ credit and debit card information.

Comcepcion advised deputies he used two of the gift cards to purchase fuel earlier that day, police said.

Comcepcion was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

During the investigation, detectives along with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Agriculture recovered two skimming devices at the gas pumps of a convenience store in Iowa and believe they are connected to these cases.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests and charges are likely, police said.

