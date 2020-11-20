expand
Ad Spot

November 20, 2020

Sean McBride, The Movie Guy

THE MOVIE GUY — Fascinating but mediocre “Vermeer”

By Sean McBride

Published 12:03 am Friday, November 20, 2020

“The Last Vermeer”

NL Film

Directed by Dan Friedkin

Starring Guy Pearce, Claes Bang, August Diehl and Vicky Krieps

Rated R

 

2 ½ Stars

 

Han van Meegeren was a real-life artist, con man and bon vivant who swindled Nazis during the war.

For some, he was a colorful resistance fighter, perhaps even a Dutch national hero, but others saw him as an opportunist and sought to have him prosecuted for war crimes.

Which characterization of the man is correct?

I’m not sure that anybody really knows.

All of which provides the groundwork for a fascinating new World War II drama, “The Last Vermeer.” Guy Pearce turns in a bravura performance playing van Meegeren, and I don’t hesitate to say that his performance alone makes this movie worth seeing.

The rest of the cast isn’t quite up to Pearce’s standard, although I did like Claes Bang, who plays Captain Piller, a Canadian officer charged with tracking down and repatriating stolen art work after the war.

He hears that van Meegeren once sold a priceless Vermeer painting to none other than Hermann Goring, so he wants to see the artist prosecuted for his shameful actions.

Yet Cpt. Pillar senses there is more to this story. He follows his instincts and hides van Meegeren away in an attic while he continues his investigation. I won’t spoil the results here but know the answers lead up to a satisfying court room climax where the Nazis aren’t the only bad guys being vilified in the end.

I’m guessing a lot of Europeans already know this story, but as this was new to my ears, I was absolutely intrigued by this story that’s so crazy that it must be true. Unfortunately, a mediocre screenplay saps the film of some of its natural drama because of a bad case of on-the-nose writing. There’s very little subtext in this script, only actors playing surface-level motivations that frequently end up ringing dramatically false.

There are also a whole lot of characters here. That’s often a problem in historical dramas, where trying to keep track of who is who hampers your ability to enjoy the story. That’s a shame because while not everybody is operating at Pearce’s level, the cast mostly turns in solid, if sometimes unremarkable performances.

I also think the cinematography and production design are top drawer, giving the film a prestige feel that should please most fans of World War II dramas.

All of which means if you happen to be somebody who enjoys a juicy period drama and is willing to really concentrate on a film’s plot, then you will probably enjoy “The Last Vermeer.”

Fans of Guy Pearce will also get a kick out of the movie.

But casual movie goers will probably be disappointed by this film. It’s still a fascinating story with an intriguing central character, but the filmmaking craftmanship simply isn’t worthy of van Meegeren’s legacy.

The films opens Nov. 20.

 

Movie reviews by Sean McBride, “The Movie Guy,” are published each week by Port Arthur Newsmedia and seen weekly on KFDM and Fox4. Sean welcomes your comments via email at smcbride@sbgtv.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Tree Trail to Groves a way to support local businesses

Person of interest ID’d in Prince Hall shooting

Portable showers, other goods for homeless to be delivered Saturday on Ninth Avenue

Indians look to dethrone top-ranked Cougars

Groves

Tree Trail to Groves a way to support local businesses

Local

Person of interest ID’d in Prince Hall shooting

Local

Portable showers, other goods for homeless to be delivered Saturday on Ninth Avenue

Beaumont

Protesters take local health, government officials to task over mask mandates

Local

Memorial crowns homecoming royalty

Beaumont

Area 19-year-old killed in single-vehicle Beaumont crash

Local

Person of interest ID’d by PAPD following Prince Hall shooting

Local

Meeting in-person in Port Arthur following an app introduction? Be Careful. It may be an armed robbery.

Local

COVID spike again slows Nederland’s recreation center & library reopening

Local

South County Breakfast Lions donate to Victory Garden in 1 of last acts before dissolving

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 11-17

Local

BRIEF — Get drive-thru flu shots Friday

Local

BRIEF — MCT Credit Union locations hosting food drive

High School Sports

Bulldogs keep district control in their paws; eye Barbers Hill after tough 2019 defeat

Groves

PNG’s “relentless” defensive specialist Christian Sullivan makes plays all over the field

Groves

Blake Bost, coach proud of “team award” that is Player of Week honor

Local

Austin Avenue reopens after lengthy closure

Groves

Local Dairy Queen restaurants featuring savory chicken & dumplings

Local

UPDATE: Port Arthur man shot multiple times in back, rushed to trauma center

Local

Public Service Announcement: Celebrate Thanksgiving safely during COVID-19

Groves

Groves, PN residents’ COVID deaths announced; SETX hospitals release warning direct to community

Local

PHOTOS — La Vaquita opens larger location in Port Arthur

High School Sports

Blake Bost named Built Ford Tough Texas Football Player of the Week

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur mayor urges vigilance in fighting COVID-19