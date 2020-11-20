YMCA of Southeast Texas invites community to FREE 6-week STRONG Challenge

Sick and tired of feeling sick and tired in these COVID-19 times?

The YMCA of Southeast Texas, with program locations in Jefferson and Orange counties, invites all in the community to participate in a free six-week STRONG challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.

“Now, more than ever before, we need to recharge and refocus,” said YMCA of Southeast Texas CEO Kevin Pearson. “The COVID-19 pandemic has worn us down. It’s isolated us in so many ways and this will be amplified coming into the traditional holiday season. This challenge provides an opportunity to get active and healthier by yourself or as a Strong family.”

Visit ymcasetx.org or the YMCA of Southeast Texas Facebook page for details on how to join.

The program begins Monday (Nov. 23). Follow the prompts to sign-up and you will receive three texts a week filled with motivation, challenges, workouts and more.

Those participating will also be able to attend the Y for one day each week to enjoy swimming, working out and a variety of classes.

Everyone in the community is also invited to workout, taking free Y360 online classes like Zumba, yoga and HIIT.

Weekly activities and mini-challenges will be posted on ymcasetx.org.

“It’s the perfect time to take back our lives, reenergize, achieve goals, feel better and stronger,” Pearson said. “By setting small goals, getting active, and engaging family and friends in simple activities we can finish this difficult year in a positive way.”