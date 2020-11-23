Arrest for murder made following fatal shooting Sunday night in Port Arthur

On Monday afternoon, Port Arthur Police released the name of the victim and suspect involved in a fatal shooting Sunday night.

On Sunday, an officer heard gunshots at approximately 11:07 p.m. while on routine patrol. The officer believed the shots came from the area of the Joe Louis Manor apartments.

The officer entered into the Louis Manor apartments and located Emon Jacorey Johnson, 28, within the complex.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and life-saving efforts were performed by Port Arthur Fire Fighters.

Johnson was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

On Monday, Anthony Paul Petry, 25, was taken into custody without incident by

investigators with the Port Arthur Police Department.

He was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, where he was booked for murder.

This case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.