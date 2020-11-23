Blood donation in Nederland & Port Arthur comes with turkey or ham voucher

NEDERLAND — LifeShare Blood Center is taking donations of life-saving blood from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday at Mid Jefferson Extended Care Hospital, 2600 FM 365 in Nederland.

For more information, call 409-293-6859.

According to the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and LifeShare Blood Center, those who donate will receive a LifeShare blanket and a turkey or ham voucher valued at $10.

Organizers said donations will be provided to someone fighting cancer, sickle cell, a surgery patient or an accident victim.

Also on Tuesday, the LifeShare Bus will be at the YMCA, 6760 9th Ave. in Port Arthur, from 3 to 7 p.m.

All blood donors will receive a voucher valued at $10 towards the purchase of a ham or turkey. Additionally, donors will get a fleece LifeShare blanket while supplies last.

Southeast Texas has not avoided the nationwide blood shortage. Some local patients are having to wait up to 12 hours for blood to be available because of the shortage. LifeShare hopes the community will come to the YMCA and help to fill the shelves so that Southeast Texas can have a safe amount of blood on hand.