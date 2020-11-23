expand
November 24, 2020

COVID-19 testing

Gov. Abbott outlines vaccine distribution plan for Texas

By PA News

Published 12:53 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) on Monday announced the guiding principles for Texas’ COVID-19 vaccine allocation process, which will serve as a foundation for the state’s initial distribution for COVID-19 vaccines expected as early as next month.

These principles have been established by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP), created by DSHS to make recommendations on vaccine allocation decisions, including identifying groups that should be vaccinated first to provide the most protection to vulnerable populations and critical state resources.

“These guiding principles established by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will ensure that the State of Texas swiftly distributes the COVID-19 vaccine to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” Abbott said.

“This foundation for the allocation process will help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, protect the most vulnerable Texans, and safeguard crucial state resources.”

Texas will initially allocate COVID-19 vaccines based on the following criteria:

  • Protecting health care workerswho fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the health care infrastructure for all who need it.
  • Protecting frontline workerswho are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy.
  • Protecting vulnerable populationswho are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.
  • Mitigating health inequitiesdue to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.
  • Data-driven allocationsusing the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions.
  • Geographic diversitythrough a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.
  • Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.

EVAP has recommended, and the Commissioner of Health John Hellerstedt has approved, health care workers likely to provide direct care for COVID-19 patients and other vulnerable residents to be the first group to receive the vaccine.

This includes staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, emergency medical services and home health care workers.

As part of its ongoing work, EVAP will make recommendations on how and when to roll out vaccine to other critical groups.

Memorial defensive coordinator Korey Mangum wants most out of his players on & off the field

