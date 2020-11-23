expand
November 23, 2020

Port Arthur man shot & killed late Sunday night near Louis Manor Apartments

By PA News

Published 4:55 am Monday, November 23, 2020

On Sunday, at approximately 11:07 p.m., an officer with the Port Arthur Police Department was patrolling in the area of the Louis Manor Apartments in the 1300 Block of Joe Louis Avenue.

Sgt. Chris Billiot said the officer heard several gun shots being fired from somewhere inside the complex.

The officer responded to the apartment complex and was directed to building #11, where he observed a male lying on the sidewalk unresponsive who had sustained multiple gun shot wounds to the upper torso.

The victim, who was found to be a 28-year-old Port Arthur resident, was taken by EMS to the hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The shooting in under investigation by the Port Arthur Police Departments Major Crime Team.

