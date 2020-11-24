expand
November 24, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Nov. 24, 2020

By PA News

Published 4:01 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Jesse “JF” Lack, 93, of Port Neches, Texas died Sunday, November 22, 2020. Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Obie Laverne Echols, MD, 96 of Port Neches, Texas died November 21, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Syble Jeter Wiley, 93, of Port Arthur, Texas formerly of Port Neches, Texas, died November 20, 2020. Services pending with Levingston
Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Glen Milton Evans, 88, of Beaumont, Texas died Saturday, November 21, 2020. Services 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Rosepine
Cemetery in Rosepine, Louisiana under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

JoAnn Bledsoe, 91, of Groves, Texas died Friday, November 20, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

