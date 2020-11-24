expand
November 24, 2020

Confetti is popped as Diego Pulido and his family celebrate the ribbon-cutting of Los Americo’s Bakery on Sunday (Nov. 22). (I.C. Murrell/The News) 11-22-20

Mexican-style artisanal bread bakery Los Americo’s opens on Gulfway Drive to massive response

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:19 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

A Mexican-style artisanal bread bakery held its grand opening Sunday and drew a long line of customers.

Diego Pulido mixes ingredients to make dough during Sunday’s grand opening of Los Americo’s Bakery. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 11-22-20

Los Americo’s Bakery serves a variety of breads, pastries and cookies, as well as coffee. It is located at 4040 Gulfway Drive at the location of the former Cotija Mexican Restaurant, across the street from Popeye’s.

“It’s because my wife is from here, and she told me, ‘Hey, you need to bring your bread. It’s a good bread. Everybody in my town likes it. You need to bring it here,’” said Diego Pulido, Los Americo’s owner and baker. “We want to try to please every people with every kind of flavor, and you guys are invited to be here anytime.”

Los Americo’s is named after his grandfather, Americo Pulido, who owned three bakeries in Cotija, Mexico.

“My father, his brothers, my cousin and me, we worked for him,” Diego Pulido said. “We have a lot of history. A lot of people know us.”

Imelda Valencia, Diego’s sister-in-law, said the artisanal bread is “really delicious” and different from traditional American bread.

“Here, there’s other varieties others would like, like cookies, cheesecakes, more pastries than just bread, but the bread has a different flavor,” Valencia said. “You’ll want to come in here and try it out. I’m sure you won’t regret coming here, making the trip. It’s going to be good.”

Diego has lived in Port Arthur for five years and is married to Jessica, a native Port Arthuran. Another reason, he said, he wanted to open Los Americo’s is the family likes Port Arthur and wants the city to grow.

“We like it here because I think it’s a good place,” Diego said. “We have a lot of people around here.”

Los Americo’s is open seven days a week from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. and from 4-8 p.m.

Diego Pulido, center, opened Los Americo’s Bakery at 4040 Gulfway Dr. on Sunday (Nov. 22). He poses with first cousin Jose Pulido and younger brother Emmanuel Pulido. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 11-22-20

 

