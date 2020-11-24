expand
November 25, 2020

Mason L. Moore

By PA News

Published 5:55 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Mason L. Moore, 82, of Port Neches, Texas passed away November 21, 2020.

He was born on November 16, 1938 in Shreveport, Louisiana and raised in Leesville, Louisiana by the late William Grady Moore and Lucy Grillette Moore.

Mason served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Airforce.

While serving in the Air Force he was stationed in Paris, France for 2 years and while serving in the U.S. Navy Mason served on the USS Oriskany.

He was employed with Port Neches Groves I.S.D. for 10+ years.

Mason loved fishing and spending time at the camp. He loved gardening and had a green thumb.

Mason loved his family and was so proud of them.

Those left to cherish Mason’s memory are his wife of 35 years, Shirley LeBlanc Moore of Port Neches; his daughter, Terry Addison and husband, Gerald of Nederland; his grandchildren, Jamie Melvin and husband, Terry of Nederland and Beau Ibeck of Nederland; his great-grandchild, Kaydence Block of Nederland; his brother, Charles Z. Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, and 2 sisters.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with James Brown, officiant.

Interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

