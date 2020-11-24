expand
Ad Spot

November 24, 2020

Philpott Motors General Manager Daren Granger, left, and Philpott community affairs coordinator Bob Thewman, right, present a display check for $13,750 to Gift of Life Executive Director Norma Sampson on Monday. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 11-23-20

Philpott Motors’ $13K donation to Gift of Life helps fund free “Active Living After Cancer” class for survivors

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:16 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

NEDERLAND — Philpott Motors delivered a $13,750 check to the Julie Rogers Gift of Life program Monday.

Philpott committed to donating $50 for every vehicle sold during October to the nonprofit foundation, which helps Southeast Texans receive preventative cancer screenings and follow-up treatments for medically underserved men and women. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“I extend on behalf of the Gift of Life and all the individuals who are impacted by your generosity, our heartfelt gratitude,” Norma Sampson, Gift of Life executive director, told Philpott General Manager Daren Granger.

“Our funds stay local. The individuals who are impacted are our family members, our sisters and our neighbors in the community. Even now, more so than ever before with COVID, unemployment and loss of health benefits, the needs are greater than we ever realized. And, so, this will make such a tremendous difference and advance our health and wellness services to individuals who can’t afford health insurance.”

In the past 15 years, Philpott has donated at least $200,000 to the Gift of Life, Granger said.

Philpott Toyota held a “Get in the Pink” take-out drive-thru luncheon in October to replace the annual dine-in luncheon as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Cancer touches everyone,” Philpott community affairs coordinator Bob Thewman said. “When we had the drive-thru luncheon and you saw the people drive through there, [the response is] ‘Oh, I didn’t know you had cancer.’ It touches every one of us. It touches somebody in our life. So, if you can prevent it by getting proper screenings, you’re doing a great service to the community.”

Sampson said the funds help the program offer innovative classes such as “Active Living After Cancer.” Any cancer patient who finishes treatment can participate for free. It’s a 12-week virtual class, and interested participants can sign up by calling the Gift of Life at 409-833-3663.

“All the evidence has indicated that if you’ve had cancer and you’re a survivor, your reduced morbidity and metastatic rates dramatically improve through exercise and nutrition and other kind of mindfulness. This 12-week, which is free, will provide all that information to participants,” Sampson said.

Since the Gift of Life is not part of a national organization, community support like that from Philpott and individuals help programs stay alive and extend services to men and women in Southeast Texas, Sampson said.

“We look forward to 15, 20, 30 years down the road of doing this with you every year,” Granger told Sampson.

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

New owners talk breathing life back into Pompano Club, timeline for reopening

Mexican-style artisanal bread bakery Los Americo’s opens on Gulfway Drive to massive response

BRIGHT FUTURES — Keyon Akbari embraces PNG school work after parents’ sacrifice in moving to U.S.

Memorial defensive coordinator Korey Mangum wants most out of his players on & off the field

Local

New owners talk breathing life back into Pompano Club, timeline for reopening

Local

Mexican-style artisanal bread bakery Los Americo’s opens on Gulfway Drive to massive response

Groves

BRIGHT FUTURES — Keyon Akbari embraces PNG school work after parents’ sacrifice in moving to U.S.

Local

Philpott Motors’ $13K donation to Gift of Life helps fund free “Active Living After Cancer” class for survivors

Beaumont

Assault on peace officer lowlights Jefferson County indictments

Local

PHOTOS: Turkeys courtesy of Mike’s Furniture brighten Thanksgiving in Port Arthur

Local

Texans pick Port Neches youngster as their Kick-Off Kid

Local

Neighbor: You must go inside at dark. PA killing & arrest punctuates violence; 3 deaths in 24 hours

Local

Arrest for murder made following fatal shooting Sunday night in Port Arthur

Local

Gov. Abbott outlines vaccine distribution plan for Texas

Local

Blood donation in Nederland & Port Arthur comes with turkey or ham voucher

Local

Texas Republicans eye 2022 — and beyond — after romping in November election

Local

See how Thanksgiving driving projections are impacting gas prices

Local

Port Arthur man shot & killed late Sunday night near Louis Manor Apartments

Beaumont

26-year-old dead; 21-year-old arrested for murder following Sunday afternoon shooting

Beaumont

25-year-old shot & killed; police looking for persons of interest

Local

Mike’s Furniture owner goes from 100 turkey giveaway to 500. “The help was needed.”

Groves

17-year-old hit by truck in Groves; police make arrest, indictment handed down

Local

See how U.S. soldiers are training in Nederland for life after military service

Groves

Blu-ray dispute escalates to fight with knife & hammer: Indictment

Groves

PHOTOS — Ryan Sosa aces school, sports & some magic

Local

Mission, Texas brothers indicted for baseball bat assaults in Nederland

Local

Should utility vehicles be allowed on Port Neches roads? City Council takes up the question.

Local

Entergy Texas donating $160K to local non-profits. See the list & amounts.