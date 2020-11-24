expand
Ad Spot

November 24, 2020

Wilkin Farias, left, and Chris Vega hand out turkeys to those waiting in a long line from Gulfway Drive to Memorial Boulevard. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

PHOTOS: Turkeys courtesy of Mike’s Furniture brighten Thanksgiving in Port Arthur

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:14 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Vehicles lined up from as far as H-E-B on Gulfway Drive down the northbound shoulder of Memorial Boulevard on Monday to receive a free turkey and sides, courtesy Mike’s Furniture, 2420 Memorial Blvd.

Mike’s Furniture namesake Mike Aref and his son, store owner Faddi Aref. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

Mike’s owner Faddi Aref set a goal to give away 500 turkeys to reach out to more citizens in need of food for Thanksgiving.

Port Arthur Councilman Thomas Kinlaw III, Jefferson County Commissioner Michael Sinegal and Jefferson County Constable Christopher Bates were among those assisting with the turkey drive.

The 500-turkey drive at Mike’s Furniture addressed what store owner Faddi Aref, not pictured, called a greater need in the community, as evidenced by a long line of vehicles down Memorial Boulevard. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

Port Arthur Councilman Thomas Kinlaw III directs those waiting for a turkey at Mike’s Furniture. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

 

Five hundred Jennie-O turkeys awaited those in need. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Assault on peace officer lowlights Jefferson County indictments

PHOTOS: Turkeys courtesy of Mike’s Furniture brighten Thanksgiving in Port Arthur

BASKETBALL REPORT — Titans get 1st win, Nederland stays unbeaten, PNG girls top West Orange-Stark

PNG’s Page runs career-best at 5A cross country state meet

Beaumont

Assault on peace officer lowlights Jefferson County indictments

Local

PHOTOS: Turkeys courtesy of Mike’s Furniture brighten Thanksgiving in Port Arthur

Local

Texans pick Port Neches youngster as their Kick-Off Kid

Local

Neighbor: You must go inside at dark. PA killing & arrest punctuates violence; 3 deaths in 24 hours

Local

Arrest for murder made following fatal shooting Sunday night in Port Arthur

Local

Gov. Abbott outlines vaccine distribution plan for Texas

Local

Blood donation in Nederland & Port Arthur comes with turkey or ham voucher

Local

Texas Republicans eye 2022 — and beyond — after romping in November election

Local

See how Thanksgiving driving projections are impacting gas prices

Local

Port Arthur man shot & killed late Sunday night near Louis Manor Apartments

Beaumont

26-year-old dead; 21-year-old arrested for murder following Sunday afternoon shooting

Beaumont

25-year-old shot & killed; police looking for persons of interest

Local

Mike’s Furniture owner goes from 100 turkey giveaway to 500. “The help was needed.”

Groves

17-year-old hit by truck in Groves; police make arrest, indictment handed down

Local

See how U.S. soldiers are training in Nederland for life after military service

Groves

Blu-ray dispute escalates to fight with knife & hammer: Indictment

Groves

PHOTOS — Ryan Sosa aces school, sports & some magic

Local

Mission, Texas brothers indicted for baseball bat assaults in Nederland

Local

Should utility vehicles be allowed on Port Neches roads? City Council takes up the question.

Local

Entergy Texas donating $160K to local non-profits. See the list & amounts.

High School Sports

Broussard’s scoop-and-score seals Bulldogs’ come-from-behind win in overtime

High School Sports

Sanders’ three TD tosses, Chaney’s big night drive Memorial to outright district championship

Groves

Groves man dies in Louisiana crash after vehicle flips

Local

Port Arthur man arrested after church defrauded, identity thefts & skimming devices discovered