PHOTOS: Turkeys courtesy of Mike’s Furniture brighten Thanksgiving in Port Arthur

Vehicles lined up from as far as H-E-B on Gulfway Drive down the northbound shoulder of Memorial Boulevard on Monday to receive a free turkey and sides, courtesy Mike’s Furniture, 2420 Memorial Blvd.
Mike’s Furniture namesake Mike Aref and his son, store owner Faddi Aref. (I.C. Murrell/The News)
Mike’s owner Faddi Aref set a goal to give away 500 turkeys to reach out to more citizens in need of food for Thanksgiving.
Port Arthur Councilman Thomas Kinlaw III, Jefferson County Commissioner Michael Sinegal and Jefferson County Constable Christopher Bates were among those assisting with the turkey drive.
The 500-turkey drive at Mike’s Furniture addressed what store owner Faddi Aref, not pictured, called a greater need in the community, as evidenced by a long line of vehicles down Memorial Boulevard. (I.C. Murrell/The News)
Port Arthur Councilman Thomas Kinlaw III directs those waiting for a turkey at Mike’s Furniture. (I.C. Murrell/The News)
Five hundred Jennie-O turkeys awaited those in need. (I.C. Murrell/The News)
