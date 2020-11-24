PHOTOS: Turkeys courtesy of Mike’s Furniture brighten Thanksgiving in Port Arthur

Vehicles lined up from as far as H-E-B on Gulfway Drive down the northbound shoulder of Memorial Boulevard on Monday to receive a free turkey and sides, courtesy Mike’s Furniture, 2420 Memorial Blvd.

Mike’s owner Faddi Aref set a goal to give away 500 turkeys to reach out to more citizens in need of food for Thanksgiving.

Port Arthur Councilman Thomas Kinlaw III, Jefferson County Commissioner Michael Sinegal and Jefferson County Constable Christopher Bates were among those assisting with the turkey drive.