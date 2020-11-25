expand
November 27, 2020

Andrea Renee Benton

By PA News

Published 2:32 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Andrea Renee Benton completed her earthly journey and was called home to be with her mother and father in heaven. Her vibrant and beautiful soul departed this life at the age of 48.

Andrea was born on May 13, 1972, to Arthur and Rose Benton.

She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1990 where she was a member of the marching band. She later received a certificate from Delta Institute of Technology as a medical assistant.

Shortly after, she relocated to Houston, TX, and received an electrician’s helper degree.

Andrea was known for her savvy style of shoes and matching purses.

She lived her life to the fullest.

This is one angel that will truly be missed, but we find peace knowing that she is reunited with loved ones and is at rest.

Andrea was preceded in death by her mother and father, Arthur and Rose Benton, sister, Tammy Charlow, and brother Ryan Benton.

She is survived by her son, Avandre Benton (Deri), two sisters, Adriane Normand and Liv-Angelia Benton, her fiancée, Benjamine Smith, a bonus brother and sister, Michiko Peterson and Kyle Williams, and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 28, 2020.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm and the service will begin at 2:00 pm, at Gabriel Funeral Home, Port Arthur, Tx., 77640.

Flowers and donations may be sent to the funeral home.

