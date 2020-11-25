Carl Wesley Kyles was born on March 19, 1944 to the late Lois Traylor and Emeal Kyles in Jamestown, Texas.

On November 18, 2020, God saw fit to allow Carl to peacefully enter into eternal rest at home.

Carl accepted Christ at an early age as his Lord and Savior.

He was a proud 1963 graduate of Wiergate High School and worked as a truck driver for many years.

In 1966, he married the love of his life, Millicent Lee, and to this union two children were born – Eric and Michele.

Carl established a career as a truck driver and worked diligently until 2018.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, eating at Golden Corral, traveling, and listening to old school music.

During football season, you could catch him on Friday nights watching his beloved Memorial Titans.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years; parents; 3 sisters; 2 brothers; and 1 granddaughter.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Eric; daughter, Michele; one sister; 10 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Additionally, the family would like to extend its sincerest and heartfelt thanks to Ms. Victoria Obey for her special friendship and love to Carl.

Services will be held Saturday November 28, 2020 at Hannah Funeral Home in Port Arthur, Texas with visitation beginning at 8:00 A.M. with service time beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Live Oak Cemetery under the direction of Hannah Funeral Home.

DUE TO COVID-19 FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR VIEWING/VISITATION AT THE FUNERAL HOME.

SOCIAL DISTANCING IS ENFORCED.