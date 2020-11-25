DEATH NOTICES: NOV. 25, 2020

Obie Laverne Echols, MD, 96, of Port Neches, Texas died November 21, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Syble Jeter Wiley, 93, of Port Arthur, Texas formerly of Port Neches, Texas, died November 20, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

JoAnn Bledsoe, 91, of Groves, Texas died Friday, November 20, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Kirby Paul Vincent, Jr., 62, of Beaumont, died November 21, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.