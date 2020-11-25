expand
November 25, 2020

David Love

INDICTMENT: Suspect’s flat tire leads to fraud charge after 14 different IDs found

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

A 29-year-old Houston man reportedly found in a stolen vehicle with numerous pieces of false identification was indicted recently by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Davis Lewis Love, also known as David Love, was stopped inside a construction area behind a concrete barrier attempting to change a flat tire on a 2016 Dodge Journey along Interstate 10 when a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy saw him, according to affidavit for arrest warrant dated Sept. 30.

The deputy called the dispatcher, who said the license plate came back to a vehicle stolen out of Houston. Love was placed under arrest for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

While conducting an inventory search of the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found a black folder that contained numerous identification with different names.

A detective stated in the document there were 14 different forms of identification and a charge of fraudulent use of identifying information was added to Love’s case.

He remains in the county jail on bonds totaling $85,000.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

