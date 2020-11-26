expand
November 27, 2020

Nederland senior Rylee Bolser listens to a pointer from coach Allie Crommett during Monday’s workout. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 8-17-20

District volleyball honors announced after Bulldogs’ loss

By PA News

Published 12:08 am Thursday, November 26, 2020

The Nederland Bulldogs volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-9) to Fulshear in the second round of the University Interscholastic League 5A state tournament on Tuesday.

Nederland advanced after Goose Creek Memorial was forced to forfeit after a COVID-19 outbreak caused a district-wide shutdown last week.

Several Nederland players also received All-District 21-5A recognition.

Katie Perez was named the group’s Player of the Year. Setter of the Year went to Kamren Savarino.

Rylee Bolser and Ava Wiltz were named to first team All-District, and Abby Meaux was named to second-team All-District.

Kaylee Adams and Ava Whitehead were honorable mentions.

For Port Neches-Groves, Trista Hughes made first team All-District, while Morgan Coates and Rylee Rojas were named to the second team.

Mariela Dublon and Sarah Grove were honorable mentions, along with Memorial’s D’Nyria January and Anyria Scott.

