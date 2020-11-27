expand
November 29, 2020

Candance Tamar Steward

By PA News

Published 5:13 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

Candance Steward, 38, lost her battle with cancer on November 11, 2020.

Candance was born in Port Arthur, TX on August 3, 1982 to the union of the late Louis Steward and Cheryl Steward.

Candance was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017.

Candance graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 2000.

She worked at Popeye’s, Walmart, Stiles Unit. She received her Cosmetology license at Lamar State College Port Arthur.

She worked at Regis, J.C. Penney.

That was her passion, making women beautiful.

Candance was preceded in death by her father, Louis, grandparents Josephine Steward, Edward Louis Steward, and Clarence Howard.

Candance is survived by her children, Shawn Jr., Ty’Shawn, Ashanti Jones, Zowen and Zion Linton. Mother, Cheryl Jo Howard Steward, her brothers Terrance Howard (Samir), Joshua Steward, sisters Jessica Guient (Kyle), Dewanda Barton (Derrick), Moshanda, grandson, Ra’King and a
host of nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.

