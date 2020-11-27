DEATH NOTICES: Nov. 27, 2020

Dr. Herbert J. Goldstein, 97, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Beaumont, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue,

Beaumont.

Tanya Nicole Mixon, 45, of Nederland, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Judy P. Killian, 71, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away November 24, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in

Nederland.

Brenda D. Hebert, 74, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away November 26, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in

Nederland.

Daniel J. DeKerlegand, 68, of Groves, Texas died Thursday, November 26, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Tina Walker Taylor, 53, of Port Neches, Texas died Friday, November 27, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home in Port

Neches.

Revon Craig, 86, of Beaumont, died Friday, November 27, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Otis A. Barnes, 95, of Groves, Texas died Friday, November 27, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.