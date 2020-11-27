JCSO: Fake deputy trying to scam potential phone victims

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a renewed scam is taking place in Southeast Texas.

A male is calling citizens representing himself as a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy. He is claiming the citizen has warrants and is trying to give them instructions on how to make the warrants go away with a simple payment.

Authorities stress the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office would not call to tell you that you have warrants and then attempt to make payment arrangements over the phone.

No law enforcement agency calls and attempts to solicit any type of funds.

If you receive calls, texts or emails soliciting funds, contact that business and do a thorough follow-up with them.

If you have been a victim of this crime, contact your local law enforcement agency.