expand
Ad Spot

November 27, 2020

Port Arthur Water Department recognized for help preventing tooth decay, improving oral health

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:10 am Friday, November 27, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has presented the Port Arthur Water Department with a Water Fluoridation Quality Award.

Texas Department of State Health Services sent a letter addressed to Mayor Thurman Bartie, informing him of the award. Bartie read the letter during this week’s city council meeting with Water Department Director Donnie Stanton present via videoconference.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention commends this water system for its consistent and professional adjustment of the fluoride content to the recommended level for oral health for 12 consecutive months in 2019,” Bartie read. “High-quality water fluoridation as demonstrated by this water system is a safe and effective method to prevent tooth decay and improve the oral health of all community residents.”

The award, according to the letter, recognizes water departments in Texas that maintain a consistent level of optimal fluoridation of water throughout 2019. It is based on the submittal of reports to the Texas Fluoridation Program.

Of 1,523 public water systems in 29 states that are so honored, 65 are located in Texas.

“I continue to be astounded by how professional and how truly consistent the professionals at our water purification plant are, because the dosage of fluoride is very small to make it effective,” Stanton said.

“It’s 0.7 parts per million. We have equipment to do that, but we have professionals who double the required sample rate at our plant just to make sure everything, not just fluoride, is safe for our community. We’re proud to be a shining jewel in Port Arthur’s crown, I like to say.”

Water fluoridation is considered one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century by the CDC, Bartie read from the letter.

Stanton said his department continues to maintain a superior rating for the state, which is not easy to attain and harder to maintain.

“The whole water department, I compliment them all,” District 2 Councilman Cal Jones said. “They’ve all done a good jam-up job. They’ve been taking care of our citizens through hard times and tough times, but they kept their hands on the plow.”

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur Water Department recognized for help preventing tooth decay, improving oral health

JCSO: Fake deputy trying to scam potential phone victims

I.C. MURRELL — Tom Neal’s passion evident in museum work, community empowerment

MARY MEAUX — Tugboat Island’s future depends on more community support

Local

Port Arthur Water Department recognized for help preventing tooth decay, improving oral health

Local

JCSO: Fake deputy trying to scam potential phone victims

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — Tom Neal’s passion evident in museum work, community empowerment

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Tugboat Island’s future depends on more community support

Local

Holly Days fundraiser benefits those most in need; see how you can help

Local

Now-closed Villa Motel nearing demolition date; redevelopment on Nederland horizon

Local

Sheriff’s Office: Use these safe shopping tips to avoid becoming a victim

Local

In Dade Phelan’s bid for Texas House speaker, trust was key

Local

2nd Mid-County resident loses battle to COVID in as many days

Local

34-year-old shot & killed in Port Arthur; police asking for community feedback

Local

Tugboat Island demolished; plans take shape for new park in Port Neches

Local

Tom Neal’s service to Port Arthur earns him prestigious Stilwell Award

Beaumont

INDICTMENT: Suspect’s flat tire leads to fraud charge after 14 different IDs found

Beaumont

Deputy: Woman steals car keys, turns around and illegally sells vehicle

High School Sports

Kerrington Broussard knew Barbers Hill’s plan. That’s how he ended the game with a 73-yard TD sprint.

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 16-22

High School Sports

PNG defensive lineman Brooks Barnwell attacks with quarterback eyes

Local

City of Port Arthur: Water outage reported

Local

Mid-County woman’s COVID death reported Tuesday morning

Local

New owners talk breathing life back into Pompano Club, timeline for reopening

Local

Mexican-style artisanal bread bakery Los Americo’s opens on Gulfway Drive to massive response

Groves

BRIGHT FUTURES — Keyon Akbari embraces PNG school work after parents’ sacrifice in moving to U.S.

Local

Philpott Motors’ $13K donation to Gift of Life helps fund free “Active Living After Cancer” class for survivors

Beaumont

Assault on peace officer lowlights Jefferson County indictments