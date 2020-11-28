expand
November 29, 2020

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE DEASY — A little history about Thanksgiving and Black Friday!

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, November 28, 2020

Sometimes people just follow or go along with family traditions, the media and retailers where they shop and don’t realize why or what is the meaning.

We should all know, in America, that this was the time the pilgrims landed in America and had a three-day feast to celebrate their discovery and safe landing.

Originally it had been the last Thursday since the time of Abraham Lincoln, but because of a calendar change, in 1939, Franklin Roosevelt adjusted it to the fourth Thursday of the month and in 1941 it was declared an official Thanksgiving Day.

He decided because people were “grumpy” about this that he would add a shopping day the day after Thanksgiving, becoming the first Christmas shopping day of the year, calling it, “ Black Friday,” originating in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1952.

This title for a day of shopping describes the heavy, and disruptive, sometimes violent pedestrian and vehicle traffic that occurs as people camp out in front of their favorite store claiming their space, which might open at 3 or 4 in the morning.

Retailers open all hours, turning a profit from “in the red” to being “in the black,” explaining the word black in case you have wondered for years.

I personally don’t go shopping on Black Friday or any day designated for this activity. I shop for what I need and occasionally for fun, but not for hours on end.

This holiday is also not the only time I give thanks, as my family and I are so blessed everyday for a peaceful, prosperous, life to give and make a difference in this world and spiritually to grow and walk in His Word, which gives us authority over darkness and love to share and help others to live a more grateful, happy life.

Daily Prayer is a big part in our lives to communicate with our God, listening to His daily instructions for us and be filled with the peace from our Heavenly Father, always giving thanks!

“Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good, His mercy and loving-kindness endure forever” — Psalm 107:1

Think of all the blessings He has given you, now, give them away.

Thank you, God, for America, Your covering and leading us, always, as we ask and pray.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

