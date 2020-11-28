ON THE MENU — Family history, bonds inspire newly opened Keke’s Chicken and Soul Food

Keesha Jones still remembers being in elementary school and putting frozen pizzas in the oven.

Her love of cooking has been passed down for generations from her parents, to her and her children.

“I remember reading things like Hamburger Helper and going to ask my dad how to do it,” Jones said.

In September, she and her children opened Keke’s Chicken and Soul Food at 2349 Ninth Avenue in Port Arthur. The to-go-styled eatery offers savory Cajun and soul food by the plate.

The establishment, which is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, also offers catering. They also offer delivery for an additional $5.

“It was something that me and my children have talked about doing for a while,” she said. “It’s me, my son, my daughter, and my mom comes out some time to help. My sister-in-law and brother come out sometime, too.”

Jones said the restaurant’s specialties are gumbo, oxtails, fried chicken and seafood boil.

“My son (Chris) is great at the seafood boil,” Jones said. “My daughter (Keshae) is great at the chicken wings and crawfish etouffee.”

Jones’ daughter Keshae said she was 14 years old when she started cooking.

“I would always help my mom and grandma in the kitchen,” she said. “I wanted to learn how to cook and now, they can’t get me out of the kitchen.”

Jones believes people feel a connection to soul food.

“I think people just like a home-cooked meal,” she said. “Rice and gravy and all of that is what a lot of people grow up on. It’s a comfort food. It makes you feel good inside. We wanted to do this for years. I’ve enjoyed cooking. Cooking brings my family together. Whether it is a holiday or someone’s birthday, we all get together to cook. Everybody gets in there and does it.”

Keke’s recently added seafood to the menu, featuring a $15 seafood boil platter made up of six jumbo shrimp, two blue crabs, one sausage, two potatoes and one corn.

The eatery’s daily soul food menu features a combination of wings and cheeseburgers with sides of boudin balls, French fries and chili cheese fries.

The daily specials include oxtails, chicken and sausage or seafood gumbo, chili, stuffed turkey legs and barbecue brisket sandwiches.

Those looking to find out the daily specials should call 409-460-5358.