expand
Ad Spot

November 29, 2020

Keshae Trahan, Chris and Keesha Jones pose outside of Keke’s Chicken and Soul Food. (Chris Moore/The News)

ON THE MENU — Family history, bonds inspire newly opened Keke’s Chicken and Soul Food

By Chris Moore

Published 12:29 am Saturday, November 28, 2020

Keesha Jones still remembers being in elementary school and putting frozen pizzas in the oven.

Her love of cooking has been passed down for generations from her parents, to her and her children.

“I remember reading things like Hamburger Helper and going to ask my dad how to do it,” Jones said.

In September, she and her children opened Keke’s Chicken and Soul Food at 2349 Ninth Avenue in Port Arthur. The to-go-styled eatery offers savory Cajun and soul food by the plate.

The establishment, which is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, also offers catering. They also offer delivery for an additional $5.

Keke’s chicken and waffles (Courtesy photo)

“It was something that me and my children have talked about doing for a while,” she said. “It’s me, my son, my daughter, and my mom comes out some time to help. My sister-in-law and brother come out sometime, too.”

Jones said the restaurant’s specialties are gumbo, oxtails, fried chicken and seafood boil.

“My son (Chris) is great at the seafood boil,” Jones said. “My daughter (Keshae) is great at the chicken wings and crawfish etouffee.”

Jones’ daughter Keshae said she was 14 years old when she started cooking.

“I would always help my mom and grandma in the kitchen,” she said. “I wanted to learn how to cook and now, they can’t get me out of the kitchen.”

Jones believes people feel a connection to soul food.

A Soul food special is pictured with oxtails with sides of green beans, macaroni and cheese and corn bread. (Courtesy photo)

“I think people just like a home-cooked meal,” she said. “Rice and gravy and all of that is what a lot of people grow up on. It’s a comfort food. It makes you feel good inside. We wanted to do this for years. I’ve enjoyed cooking. Cooking brings my family together. Whether it is a holiday or someone’s birthday, we all get together to cook. Everybody gets in there and does it.”

Keke’s recently added seafood to the menu, featuring a $15 seafood boil platter made up of six jumbo shrimp, two blue crabs, one sausage, two potatoes and one corn.

The eatery’s daily soul food menu features a combination of wings and cheeseburgers with sides of boudin balls, French fries and chili cheese fries.

The daily specials include oxtails, chicken and sausage or seafood gumbo, chili, stuffed turkey legs and barbecue brisket sandwiches.

Those looking to find out the daily specials should call 409-460-5358.

A Keke’s breakfast platter features two pork chops, eggs, grits and a waffle. (Courtesy photo)

 

Seasoned shrimp and fish (Courtesy photo)

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Look inside exclusive former Port Neches property of Bruce & Alletta Thompson currently for sale

ON THE MENU — Family history, bonds inspire newly opened Keke’s Chicken and Soul Food

Nederland approves new life, opportunity into city rules governing food trucks

PHOTOS — Sabine Pass’ Caleb Morgan lights up Iron Man

Local

Look inside exclusive former Port Neches property of Bruce & Alletta Thompson currently for sale

Local

ON THE MENU — Family history, bonds inspire newly opened Keke’s Chicken and Soul Food

Local

Nederland approves new life, opportunity into city rules governing food trucks

Local

PHOTOS — Sabine Pass’ Caleb Morgan lights up Iron Man

Local

Texas Bar Foundation steps up to help vulnerable children

Local

PORT ARTHUR NOTES: $61K of utility adjustments, Entergy rate increase request denied & more

Local

Port Arthur leaders react to violence as police ID latest homicide victim

Local

Sunken Court reconstruction completed; see how Port Arthur is holding contractor financially accountable

Local

Follow these tips for safer online holiday shopping: PAPD

High School Sports

Texas City runs over PNG behind McCall’s 345 rushing yards

High School Sports

Josh Mazyck’s 3 TDs help Nederland pour it on KP, set up clash against Crosby

Local

Port Arthur man’s passing Friday is Mid & South County’s 3rd COVID death in 4 days

Local

Man shot Friday in Port Arthur released from hospital, declines to press charges

Local

Port Arthur Water Department recognized for help preventing tooth decay, improving oral health

Local

JCSO: Fake deputy trying to scam potential phone victims

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — Tom Neal’s passion evident in museum work, community empowerment

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Tugboat Island’s future depends on more community support

Local

Holly Days fundraiser benefits those most in need; see how you can help

Local

Now-closed Villa Motel nearing demolition date; redevelopment on Nederland horizon

Local

Sheriff’s Office: Use these safe shopping tips to avoid becoming a victim

Local

In Dade Phelan’s bid for Texas House speaker, trust was key

Local

2nd Mid-County resident loses battle to COVID in as many days

Local

34-year-old shot & killed in Port Arthur; police asking for community feedback

Local

Tugboat Island demolished; plans take shape for new park in Port Neches