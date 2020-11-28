Texas Bar Foundation steps up to help vulnerable children

BEAUMONT — The Texas Bar Foundation awarded $14,250 to CASA of Southeast Texas to assist with the expansion of advocacy services to vulnerable children.

With this grant the organization was able to hire an additional volunteer coordinator to assist with recruiting, training and supervising community volunteer advocates.

The Texas Bar Foundation has supported CASA of Southeast Texas the past several years, and “we are thankful for the continued partnership,” Interim Executive Director Elizabeth Woods said.

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $21 million in grants to law-related programs.

Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation.

“Your partnership in sharing this momentous occasion with our community is appreciated,” Woods said.

For more information about being an advocate, contact the CASA office at 409-832-CASA (2272).