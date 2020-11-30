expand
December 1, 2020

Gas prices remain mostly stable on national stage; where does Texas stand?

By PA News

Published 7:26 am Monday, November 30, 2020

As the nation saw subdued traffic for Thanksgiving, according to Patrick De Haan, gas prices remained mostly stable as gasoline demand plummeted to the lowest since spring.

Americans stayed closer to home, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said.

“With oil holding near a pandemic high around $45 per barrel, we may see additional upward pressure in the weeks ahead, but it’s unlikely to be earth shattering,” De Haan said.

Texas gas prices have risen .8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.80/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations.

Gas prices in Texas are 2.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 44.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.45/g today while the most expensive is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.24/g.

“We’re likely to remain in somewhat of a limbo until early 2021 or vaccines begin to see widespread distribution and Americans slowly start venturing back to their normal lifestyle- if they ever do,” De Haan said.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.11/g today.

The national average is unchanged  from a month ago and stands 47.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

November 30, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)
November 30, 2018: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
November 30, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)
November 30, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)
November 30, 2015: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)
November 30, 2014: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
November 30, 2013: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)
November 30, 2012: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)
November 30, 2011: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)
November 30, 2010: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $1.91/g, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.95/g.
• San Antonio – $1.63/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.64/g.
• Austin – $1.68/g, unchanged  from last week’s $1.68/g.

