Mayor Thurman Bartie’s Christmas Meal Giveaway set. See how to sign up.

Sign-up has begun to receive a free Christmas meal courtesy of the City of Port Arthur through Mayor Thurman Bartie’s Christmas Meal Giveaway.

The program is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at a location to be announced at a later date.

Shine On Humanity, described by the city as a nonprofit international disaster relief organization out of Houston, is partnering with Bartie “to bless families with a turkey and related condiments for a delicious Christmas meal.”

Due to meal baskets limited to 200, citizens are asked to sign up at shineonhumanity.org.

Once an individual signs up, a follow-up confirmation email will be sent confirming a pickup number and pickup time.

“Thank you Shine On Humanity for helping make a brighter Christmas for our citizens,” a release from the city said.

The City of Port Arthur is also hosting a Drive – Thru Christmas at 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at City Hall, 444 4th St.

Additionally, the Fancy Step Riders will distribute toys and food. Volunteers and participants are required to wear masks, and gift givers will be wearing gloves and practicing social distancing.

Citizens will stay in their vehicles.