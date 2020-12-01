expand
Ad Spot

December 1, 2020

Bessie Prevost

Bessie Prevost

By PA News

Published 3:31 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Bessie Prevost of Port Arthur, TX was the third child of John and Birdell Morgan.

She was well known through the community for her membership to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, devotion as a Pop Warner – Cowboys team mom, and her stewardship to feed and house with a judgment-free spirit.

She was proceeded in death by her devoted husband, Lionel Prevost.

Also, five daughters: Hershelle Prevost, Letica Prevost, Rosie Jackson, Yvette Williams, Denise Prevost; her parents, and two siblings.

Left to cherish her memories are her children: Keshia Prevost, Janice Campbell, Jacqueline Prevost, Jared Prevost, Teaurean Prevost, and Gus Thomas (Son-in-law); four sisters: Velma Morgan, Fay Hines, Veronica Mayo, and Brenda Williams (Johnny); granddaughter/caregiver  Nieysha Porter (Jamal). Several grand and great grand kids and a large host of family and friends whom she loved dearly.

Family and friends may attend the viewing on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 920 Washington Ave., Port Arthur, TX
from 9 am to 11 am.

Please be advised of limited seating and minimal capacity due to COVID-19.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Charlotte Ann Thurston

Bessie Prevost

DEATH NOTICES: Dec. 1, 2020

Judge explains how Jefferson County businesses might roll back to 50% occupancy standard

Local

Judge explains how Jefferson County businesses might roll back to 50% occupancy standard

Local

ICU hospitalizations due to COVID-19 more than double in Jefferson County

Local

Troopers: Pickup towing trailer strikes school bus with 17 students on board in Jefferson County

Local

Port Neches homeowner watching TV at 2 a.m. forced to fight man after break-in

Local

Port Arthur’s Ike Mills advocates for Justice for Black Farmers Act

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — St. Catherine using smart thermometers to combat health concerns

Local

Mother expresses concern, wants help to slow down Port Neches speeders

Local

PA keeping holiday spirit alive with upcoming, socially distanced events

Local

Nederland Police arrests, responses for Nov. 23-29

Local

Early voting times established for Port Arthur council runoffs

Local

SETX freeze warning in place; protect your pets

Beaumont

Shooting sends area teenager to Houston hospital for treatment; police ask for video help

Local

Port Arthur planning Drive – Thru Christmas celebration next week; check out the details

Local

Mayor Thurman Bartie’s Christmas Meal Giveaway set. See how to sign up.

Local

Gas prices remain mostly stable on national stage; where does Texas stand?

Beaumont

Pedestrian killed on I-10; traffic was diverted temporarily

Local

Look inside exclusive former Port Neches property of Bruce & Alletta Thompson currently for sale

Local

ON THE MENU — Family history, bonds inspire newly opened Keke’s Chicken and Soul Food

Local

Nederland approves new life, opportunity into city rules governing food trucks

Local

PHOTOS — Sabine Pass’ Caleb Morgan lights up Iron Man

Local

Texas Bar Foundation steps up to help vulnerable children

Local

PORT ARTHUR NOTES: $61K of utility adjustments, Entergy rate increase request denied & more

Local

Port Arthur leaders react to violence as police ID latest homicide victim

Local

Sunken Court reconstruction completed; see how Port Arthur is holding contractor financially accountable