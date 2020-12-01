expand
December 1, 2020

Charlotte Ann Thurston

By PA News

Published 3:34 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Charlotte Ann Thurston, 70, of Port Neches, Texas passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Port Arthur, Texas on December 4, 1949 to Eugene Calvin Pace and Dorothy Ann Collins Pace.

Charlotte was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School.

While raising her family she attended Lamar University in the 1980’s and received her teaching degree and taught for many years retiring from the Port Neches Groves Independent School District.

She was a lifelong area resident and member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches.

A visitation for family and friends will begin at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches with funeral services to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Shane Baxter officiating.

Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Gaspard and husband Heath of Port Neches, TX, sons, Chris Thurston and wife Brandi of Port Neches, TX, and Eric Thurston and wife Liz of Port Neches, TX, brothers, Eugene Pace and wife Linda of Fort Worth, TX, and Larry Pace and wife Nancy of Spring, TX, and eight grandchildren, Garrett Gaspard, Karington Thurston, Kamryn Thurston, Grant Gaspard, Kase Thurston, Jillian Thurston, Grey Gaspard and Owen Thurston.

The family would like to thank her very special friends, Debbie Sterling, Kay Lower, Dewana Mann, Katie Pace, Denise Thurston and Gilsey Campion for their love and support during our Mom’s battle with cancer.

Friends wishing to make memorial contributions may send them to: MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486.

****The family requests that everyone attending the visitation and services to please wear a mask due to the concerns of Covid-19.

