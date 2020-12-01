expand
December 1, 2020

Elizabeth Margaret Estes

Elizabeth Margaret Estes

By PA News

Published 3:37 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Elizabeth Margaret Estes, 72, of Haughton, Louisiana and formerly of Port Arthur passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Willis Knighton Bossier Hospital in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Elizabeth was born on August 2, 1948, in Port Arthur, Texas to Grace Louise Riley and James Mitchell McCreary.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Alvin, Texas; Port Neches, Texas; and Haughton, Louisiana Wards) for forty-five years.

Elizabeth loved to dance in her younger days and enjoyed reading.

She actively worked on family history and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Arlie Estes of Haughton, Louisiana and formerly of Port Neches, Texas; children, Kimberly Kumar of Lumberton, Texas, Dawn Castleberry of Odessa, Texas, Paula Mosis of Rosharon, Texas, Angela Cunningham of Conroe, Texas, David Castleberry of Carthage, Texas, Chasity Estes of Clear Lake, Texas, Michael Estes of League City, Texas, and Curtis Estes of Houston, Texas a sister Grace Guillory of Haughton, Louisiana and a brother, James Guillory of Beaumont, Texas; twenty-seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; children, Michael Gay, Brandi Estes Cesario and Cassandra Castleberry; and her sister, JoAnn Watts.

Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Port Arthur.

Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves under the direction of Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur.

Due to COVID-19, the funeral home and family ask everyone to wear a mask and practice Social Distancing at the church.

