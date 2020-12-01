expand
Ad Spot

December 1, 2020

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick addresses members of the press as Port Arthur Health Department Director Judith Smith looks on Nov. 18 at the county courthouse in Beaumont. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

Judge explains how Jefferson County businesses might roll back to 50% occupancy standard

By I.C. Murrell

Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Businesses in Jefferson County and throughout Texas eligible to maintain up to 75 percent of maximum occupancy may soon have to restrict that rate.

Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, which took effect Oct. 14, businesses in an area with high hospitalizations — meaning any “Trauma Service Area” that has had seven consecutive days of COVID-19 patients accounting for more than 15 percent of the total hospital capacity — would be limited to operating at 50 percent occupancy.

Jefferson County belongs in Trauma Service Area R (East Texas and Gulf Coast), which includes Jasper, Newton, Hardin, Orange, Liberty, Chambers, Galveston and Brazoria counties.

COVID-19 patients in Jefferson County have accounted for more than 15 percent of hospitalizations for five straight days, County Judge Jeff Branick said Tuesday. The rate was at 20 percent as of Monday (Nov. 30).

“If we remain above 15 percent today [Dec. 1] and tomorrow [Dec. 2], I think it goes into effect Thursday,” Branick said. “It’s Governor Abbott’s order, not my order.”

Some outdoor areas, events or establishments are presently allowed to operate at no more than 50 to 75 percent of normal limits as determined by the owner, under the executive order.

Branick said he would be on a telephone call with Dr. John Zerwas, University of Texas System executive vice chancellor for health affairs and a medical advisor to Abbott, and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt on Wednesday morning about the potential restriction of occupancy.

About I.C. Murrell

I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

email author More by I.C.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Pearline Williams Hilstock

Judy Paulette Killian

Rev. Isaiah (Ike) Porter

Ernestine Elizabeth Lee (Tennie)

Local

Judge explains how Jefferson County businesses might roll back to 50% occupancy standard

Local

ICU hospitalizations due to COVID-19 more than double in Jefferson County

Local

Troopers: Pickup towing trailer strikes school bus with 17 students on board in Jefferson County

High School Sports

See how Titans coaches say Adrian Hayward is turning hard times into gridiron success

High School Sports

Two-way standout Kyndon Fuselier has 2 shots at receiving yards title

Local

Port Neches homeowner watching TV at 2 a.m. forced to fight man after break-in

Local

Port Arthur’s Ike Mills advocates for Justice for Black Farmers Act

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — St. Catherine using smart thermometers to combat health concerns

Local

Mother expresses concern, wants help to slow down Port Neches speeders

Local

PA keeping holiday spirit alive with upcoming, socially distanced events

Local

Nederland Police arrests, responses for Nov. 23-29

Local

Early voting times established for Port Arthur council runoffs

Local

SETX freeze warning in place; protect your pets

Beaumont

Shooting sends area teenager to Houston hospital for treatment; police ask for video help

Local

Port Arthur planning Drive – Thru Christmas celebration next week; check out the details

Local

Mayor Thurman Bartie’s Christmas Meal Giveaway set. See how to sign up.

Local

Gas prices remain mostly stable on national stage; where does Texas stand?

Beaumont

Pedestrian killed on I-10; traffic was diverted temporarily

Local

Look inside exclusive former Port Neches property of Bruce & Alletta Thompson currently for sale

Local

ON THE MENU — Family history, bonds inspire newly opened Keke’s Chicken and Soul Food

Local

Nederland approves new life, opportunity into city rules governing food trucks

Local

PHOTOS — Sabine Pass’ Caleb Morgan lights up Iron Man

Local

Texas Bar Foundation steps up to help vulnerable children

Local

PORT ARTHUR NOTES: $61K of utility adjustments, Entergy rate increase request denied & more