Judy Paulette Killian, 71, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Judy was born November 20, 1949 in Port Arthur, Texas to LJ and Pauline Deaver.

She was a graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School and a loving mother, wife, and friend to all who met her.

Judy was like a second mother to many of her son’s friends and children in her neighborhood.

She was the secretary and bookkeeper for the family business, Killian Plumbing since 1983.

Her passion in life was spending time with her family and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, LJ Deaver and Pauline Davis Deaver.

Those left behind to cherish her memories are her loving husband, David Killian of Port Arthur, TX; sons, Chad Killian and Brent Killian; grandchildren, Branson and Jaycie; and brother, Tommy Deaver.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Judy P. Killian may be made to the Dementia Society of America; P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at: www.DementiaSociety.org/donate .

A gathering of friends and relatives will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at Melancon’s Funeral Home,

Nederland, Texas.